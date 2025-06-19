National Basketball Association Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg with the 1st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Updated Jun. 25, 2025 8:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Mavericks have no more jaw-dropping news or tricks up their sleeve and have selected Duke freshman Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

This choice was pretty much a foregone conclusion after the year Flagg had at Duke, making it a simple decision for whichever team held the first overall pick. But nothing is ever certain in the NBA.

In a year when the Mavericks made one of the most shocking trades in NBA history — trading away what seemed to be the cornerstone of their franchise, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers — general manager Nico Harrison faced immense pressure to make up for what many considered a disastrous trade.

Just his luck, the Mavericks won the NBA Draft lottery despite having just a 1.8% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, and, unlike Doncic, they weren't going to trade away that coveted asset.

Flagg was one of the most anticipated recruits in the past decade, often being brought up in comparison to fellow Duke star and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, another Duke standout and former No. 1 pick.

Flagg lived up to the hype — and even surpassed it. In his lone year, he paced Duke in points per game (19.2), rebounds (7.5) and assists (4.2), while leading them to a 31-3 regular-season record. The Blue Devils made their way back to the Final Four, where they ultimately lost to the Houston Cougars.

Following the season, Flagg was awarded the Naismith National Player of the Year, the Associated Press Player of the Year, and the John R. Wooden Award. He also claimed ACC Player of the Year honors. He became the fourth freshman in NCAA history to win NPOY.

Now that Flagg has made it to the NBA, all eyes will be on him to be the next superstar, and reinvigorate the franchise that traded Doncic.

He’s in a great position, with the opportunity to learn from four-time All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, and, potentially, play alongside another former Duke star, Kyrie Irving, who is expected to return from injury later this season.

