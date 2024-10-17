National Basketball Association
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with right knee inflammation
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with right knee inflammation

Updated Oct. 17, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET

LA Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out indefinitely due to inflammation in his right knee, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

Leonard has a long history of issues with his right knee, most notably missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL in his right knee. He also had to surgically repair a meniscus tear in his right knee in April 2023.

Leonard appeared in 68 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, but was limited to just two games in the postseason due to right knee inflammation. The Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Leonard, 33, signed a three-year, $153 million contract extension to stay with the Clippers in January 2023. His contract is fully guaranteed through the 2026-27 season. He's due $49.2 million this season.

This is a developing story.

