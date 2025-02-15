National Basketball Association Chris Paul, Victor Wembanyama disqualified from All-Star Skills Challenge Published Feb. 15, 2025 9:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland duo Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell teamed up to knock off hometown heroes Moses Moody and Draymond Green to win the NBA's Skills Challenge crown on All-Star Saturday night.

The final game after San Antonio's duo of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul was disqualified for trying to cheat the rules in the obstacle course that features players speeding through stations with various passing and shooting drills.

The Cavaliers went first in the final round and raced through the course in 1 minute, 0.3 seconds as Mobley and Mitchell easily made almost all of their shots from three spots on the floor on their first attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody made it through the first round easily for the Golden State's duo but Green missed all three chest passes and struggled to make his shots. He couldn't even make it to the final two stations before time ran out to match the time set by Cleveland.

Wembanyama and Paul went first in the opening round and were loudly booed for not even trying to make real attempts on their shots, just tossing the balls off the racks. They were ultimately disqualified.

The rookie team of Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr were also eliminated in the first round with their time of 1:20.6 ending up 1.2 seconds behind the Cavaliers.

The 3-point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest are still to be decided.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share