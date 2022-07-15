National Basketball Association
Chet Holmgren: Will Thunder rookie be a beast or a bust? Chet Holmgren: Will Thunder rookie be a beast or a bust?
National Basketball Association

Chet Holmgren: Will Thunder rookie be a beast or a bust?

56 mins ago

Chet Holmgren, who the Oklahoma City Thunder made the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, has generated a ton of conversation over whether he'll be a beast or a bust as a pro.

And that's understandable, as the Gonzaga product is a unique player — a rail-thin 7-footer with deft handles and an outside shot, not to mention shot-blocking skills on the defensive end. 

But after his sneak-peak performance in the Summer League, the conversation is starting to shift decidedly in a positive direction.

Skip Bayless certainly thinks so.

Is Chet Holmgren going to be a beast or a bust?

Is Chet Holmgren going to be a beast or a bust?
Skip Bayless speaks on Chet Holmgren’s potential and why he won’t be a bust for the Oklahoma City Thunder. "I haven’t seen this type of play since Bill Walton."

"So it was two years ago that I began watching videos of a 7-foot, white center from Minneapolis named Chet Holmgren," Bayless said on his podcast, "The Skip Bayless Show." "I was mesmerized. I hadn't seen this caliber of shooting skill, handle, passing gift, quick jumping ability, and shot-blocking anticipation since Bill Walton."

Bayless added: "And the Chet Holmgren that we've seen so far in Summer League already has demonstrated to me that he can have a legit impact on NBA basketball games. Chet Holmgren is far closer to a beast than a bust."

Holmgren hasn't disappointed in Summer League, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks over five games. OKC is 4-1 in those games.

Still, Bayless has some reservations about getting too bullish on Holmgren's future, mostly due to his lack of weight.

"Yet, it's still obviously very difficult for me to put beast and Chet in the same sentence," he said. "Because the 7-foot-1-inch kid still weighs all of 195 pounds. He is still so skinny that the idea of beast is still far out in the future."

Bayless did recount situations where Holmgren looked outmatched and flustered, specifically in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm watching closely, especially in the NCAAs, and he runs up against Memphis and then Arkansas, and he looked overmatched, athletically and physically," Bayless said. "In Summer League games already, you can see the extraordinary skill on full display. The step-back 3s, the little left-handed jump-hooks in the lane. He made 15 of his first 15 free throws,  taking the ball off the backboard and long-striding, it just takes my breath away."

Bayless continued.

"But he's been bullied on occasion. He will drift for long stretches. … He's going to have to get a little more selfish. He's going to have to realize that he's got to play with more urgency, more intensity, just ultimately more force of will."

Bayless emphasized his respect for Sam Presti, citing that Oklahoma City's general manager passed on Jabari Smith Jr. to select Holmgren.

"The upside is just too great to pass up Chet Holmgren," Bayless said.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NBA Free Agency: Suns match Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton
National Basketball Association

NBA Free Agency: Suns match Pacers' offer sheet for Deandre Ayton

40 mins ago
Big things ahead for Jeanie Buss' Lakers, LeBron James?
National Basketball Association

Big things ahead for Jeanie Buss' Lakers, LeBron James?

1 hour ago
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: One area the King rules
National Basketball Association

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: One area the King rules

4 hours ago
Does keeping Deandre Ayton make Suns title contenders?
National Basketball Association

Does keeping Deandre Ayton make Suns title contenders?

4 hours ago
Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'
National Football League

Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes