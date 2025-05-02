National Basketball Association
Celtics vs. Knicks: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 2, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET

The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Celtics vs. Knicks Game 1?

The Celtics and Knicks will face off on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Cleveland. Tip off time has not been announced yet.

Is Jayson Tatum's injury a threat to the Boston Celtics' title run? | First Things First

Celtics vs. Knicks Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Celtics-Knicks playoff series:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) New York Knicks

How many times have the Celtics played the Knicks?

The Boston Celtics have played the New York Knicks a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Celtics won the season series 4-0.

Celtics vs. Knicks History (2024-25 Regular Season)

