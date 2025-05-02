National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Celtics vs. Knicks: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 2, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET
The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Celtics vs. Knicks Game 1?
The Celtics and Knicks will face off on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Cleveland. Tip off time has not been announced yet.
Celtics vs. Knicks Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Celtics-Knicks playoff series:
(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) New York Knicks
- Game 1: Monday, May 5 at Boston - TBA
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 at Boston - TBA
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at New York - TBA
- Game 4: Monday, May 12 at New York - TBA
- Game 5*: Wednesday, May 14 at Boston - TBA
- Game 6*: Friday, May 16 at New York - TBA
- Game 7*: Monday, May 19 at Boston - TBA
* if necessary
How many times have the Celtics played the Knicks?
The Boston Celtics have played the New York Knicks a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Celtics won the season series 4-0.
Celtics vs. Knicks History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 10/22: Celtics 132, Knicks 109
- 2/8: Celtics 131, Knicks 104
- 2/23: Celtics 118, Knicks 105
- 4/8: Celtics 119, Knicks 117
