National Basketball Association
Cavs vs. Pacers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published Apr. 30, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET
The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1?
The Cavs and Pacers will face off on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. Tip off time has not been announced yet.
Cavs vs. Pacers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Cavs-Pacers playoff series:
(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (4) Indiana Pacers
- Game 1: Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland - TBA (TNT)
- Game 2: at Cleveland - TBA
- Game 3: at Indiana - TBA
- Game 4: at Indiana - TBA
- Game 5*: at Cleveland - TBA
- Game 6*: at Indiana - TBA
- Game 7*: at Cleveland - TBA
* if necessary
How many times have the Cavs played the Pacers?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played the Indiana Pacers a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Pacers won the season series 3-1.
Cavs vs. Pacers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 1/12: Pacers 108, Cavs 93
- 1/14: Cavs 127, Pacers 117
- 4/10: Pacers 114, Cavs 112
- 4/13: Pacers 126, Cavs 118
