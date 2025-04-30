National Basketball Association Cavs vs. Pacers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published Apr. 30, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second round of the NBA Playoffs features a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1?

The Cavs and Pacers will face off on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cleveland. Tip off time has not been announced yet.

Cavs vs. Pacers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Cavs-Pacers playoff series:

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (4) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland - TBA (TNT)

Game 2: at Cleveland - TBA

Game 3: at Indiana - TBA

Game 4: at Indiana - TBA

Game 5*: at Cleveland - TBA

Game 6*: at Indiana - TBA

Game 7*: at Cleveland - TBA

* if necessary

How many times have the Cavs played the Pacers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have played the Indiana Pacers a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Pacers won the season series 3-1.

Cavs vs. Pacers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

