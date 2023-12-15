National Basketball Association
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley each expected to miss several weeks for Cavaliers
National Basketball Association

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley each expected to miss several weeks for Cavaliers

Published Dec. 15, 2023 3:09 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw during an on-court collision in Thursday night's loss at Boston, according to The Athletic.

Garland ran into Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis during Cleveland's 116-107 loss. Garland crumpled to the floor and left for the locker room in obvious pain while holding his face. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Garland is averaging 20.7 points for the Cavs, who have had their fair share of injuries this season. He missed four games earlier this season with a neck issue.

To make matters worse, the Cavs will also be without Evan Mobley as he undergoes arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Cavs' big man is expected to be absent for six-to-eight weeks, according to ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland has dropped three straight games and is currently 13-12 and in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Draymond Green’s suspension is a symptom, not the cause of the Warriors' woes

Draymond Green’s suspension is a symptom, not the cause of the Warriors' woes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes