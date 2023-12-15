Darius Garland, Evan Mobley each expected to miss several weeks for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw during an on-court collision in Thursday night's loss at Boston, according to The Athletic.
Garland ran into Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis during Cleveland's 116-107 loss. Garland crumpled to the floor and left for the locker room in obvious pain while holding his face. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.
The 23-year-old Garland is averaging 20.7 points for the Cavs, who have had their fair share of injuries this season. He missed four games earlier this season with a neck issue.
To make matters worse, the Cavs will also be without Evan Mobley as he undergoes arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Cavs' big man is expected to be absent for six-to-eight weeks, according to ESPN.
Cleveland has dropped three straight games and is currently 13-12 and in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
