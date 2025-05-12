National Basketball Association Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell to get MRI of ankle he injured in Game 4 Published May. 12, 2025 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was set to have an MRI on Monday of the ankle that he injured in a Game 4 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.

Mitchell did not play in the second half. He appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime.

He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes as the Cavs trailed 80-39 at halftime and lost 129-109.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game Sunday night that Mitchell would have an MRI of his left ankle.

Mitchell, who led the Cavs by averaging 24 points a game in the regular season, was second in assists per game (5.0), third in total rebounds (4.5) and shot 46% on 35 3-point attempts in the first round against the Miami Heat, has struggled from deep against the Pacers, but is still shooting 58% from two in the series.

Regardless of Mitchell's status, the No. 4-seeded Pacers are up in the series 3-1, and can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland, where they’ve already won twice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

