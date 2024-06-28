National Basketball Association
Canada basketball GM: Warriors blocking Andrew Wiggins from playing in Paris Olympics
Canada basketball GM: Warriors blocking Andrew Wiggins from playing in Paris Olympics

Published Jun. 28, 2024 10:10 p.m. ET

Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett said Friday that Golden State is blocking Andrew Wiggins from competing in Paris, while the Warriors countered it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.

Wiggins was among the 20 players who received invitations to camp to determine the Olympic team.

"For us, Andrew was fine," Barrett said. "We were talking to him consistently, he's been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they're holding him out.

"So, from what I see, this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team. And so, he won't be with us."

The Warriors told The Associated Press on Friday night that it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.

The 10-year NBA veteran last played for Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament in 2021.

"I'm disappointed for him," Barrett said. "He's gone through a lot the last couple of years and then, obviously, his mother was an Olympian and this is something he's looking forward to and working toward and really on the uphill climb it seemed like in everything.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

