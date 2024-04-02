National Basketball Association Caitlin Clark reportedly could join Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu in 3-Point Contest Published Apr. 2, 2024 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu might run back their 3-point competition at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in 2025. If so, a pair of other stars could be set to join them.

It's "very likely" Curry and Ionescu will go head-to-head for a 3-point competition again, and fellow Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and women's basketball star Caitlin Clark could potentially be in the event for a two-on-two competition, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Curry and Ionescu's 3-point battle in February was arguably the highlight of the NBA's All-Star Weekend. Ionescu went first and scored 26 points. But the NBA's all-time 3-point leader one-upped her, scoring 29 points in a thrilling finish.

Shortly after the event, both stars indicated that they'd be open to participating in a similar challenge at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in 2025.

"This was so authentic for the both of us to be here," Ionescu told reporters at the time. "Obviously, very thankful to kind of make this dream that we both had a possibility, and knowing that it's changed the landscape of how people are going to view what we're doing, and we're very excited to see what the future has to hold with more people having the opportunity to do stuff like this."

There was some early speculation that the cross-league event could feature multiple players, with Thompson and Damian Lillard being viewed as candidates to join as the 2025 All-Star Game will be held in San Francisco. Thompson has spent his entire 13-year career with the Warriors, while Lillard is a Bay Area native.

For the women's side, Clark is an obvious candidate for the event. She became the all-time scoring leader in women's Division I basketball a few days prior to Curry and Ionescu's showdown.

Clark has only added to her list of historical accolades since she broke Kelsey Plum's mark on Feb. 15. She became the all-time Division leading scorer, men's or women's, on March 3. In Iowa's next game, Clark surpassed Curry's mark for the most 3-pointers made in a single season in Division I basketball, men's or women's.

Clark added to her legacy on Monday night. She showed off her 3-point prowess once again, making 9 of 20 3-pointers as part of a 41-point, 12-assist effort in Iowa's win over LSU to advance to a second straight Final Four.

Caitlin Clark's 41 points lead Iowa to Final Four with 94-87 win vs. LSU

The Iowa star has already announced that this season will be her last in the college game, declaring for the WNBA Draft in late February. The Indiana Fever will likely make her the No. 1 overall pick.

Ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Clark might have the chance to show off in the WNBA's 3-Point Contest. If she opts to participate in the event in July, she'll likely have to take down Ionescu, who put together one of the best showings ever in a professional 3-point completion. The New York Liberty star scored 37 points in one round during last year's WNBA 3-Point Contest, the best score for a single round in an NBA or WNBA 3-Point Contest. She made 25 of her final 27 shots in the round.

The win marked Ionescu's first 3-Point Contest victory. Curry has won the NBA's 3-Point Contest twice while Thompson won it once.

