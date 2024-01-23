National Basketball Association
Bucks reportedly fire head coach Adrian Griffin
National Basketball Association

Bucks reportedly fire head coach Adrian Griffin

Updated Jan. 23, 2024 2:58 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin, per multiple reports. 

ESPN first reported the news.

The Bucks are currently 30-13 and second in the Eastern Conference in Griffin's first year at the helm. Griffin, a former assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors. The Bucks hired Griffin last offseason and reportedly signed him to a multi-year deal worth roughly $4 million per year after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer following a shocking first-round playoff exit. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021.

Former Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty, who served as interim head coach after Jason Kidd's firing in 2018, is returning to the organization as interim head coach again, per ESPN. Longtime NBA head coach Doc Rivers, who left the Philadelphia 76ers after last season, is reportedly a candidate to be named the Bucks' next full-time head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns light social media ablaze with historic scoring performances

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes