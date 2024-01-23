Bucks reportedly fire head coach Adrian Griffin
The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin, per multiple reports.
ESPN first reported the news.
The Bucks are currently 30-13 and second in the Eastern Conference in Griffin's first year at the helm. Griffin, a former assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors. The Bucks hired Griffin last offseason and reportedly signed him to a multi-year deal worth roughly $4 million per year after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer following a shocking first-round playoff exit. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021.
Former Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty, who served as interim head coach after Jason Kidd's firing in 2018, is returning to the organization as interim head coach again, per ESPN. Longtime NBA head coach Doc Rivers, who left the Philadelphia 76ers after last season, is reportedly a candidate to be named the Bucks' next full-time head coach.
This is a developing story.
