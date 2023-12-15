National Basketball Association
Beal leaves game with ankle injury, another blow for Suns' trio of All-Stars
National Basketball Association

Beal leaves game with ankle injury, another blow for Suns' trio of All-Stars

Published Dec. 15, 2023 11:41 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks and won't return, according to the team.

It's another blow for the Suns' All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York's Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn't allow Beal a space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but then went to the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time All-Star was playing in just his sixth game this season. He has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Durant and Booker have also missed time this season with various injuries.

Beal had six points against the Knicks before leaving with the injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Draymond Green’s suspension is a symptom, not the cause of the Warriors' woes

Draymond Green’s suspension is a symptom, not the cause of the Warriors' woes

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes