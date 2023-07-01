National Basketball Association Austin Reaves agrees to re-sign with Lakers on four-year, $56 million deal Updated Jul. 1, 2023 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Austin Reaves has agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million deal, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Reaves is coming off a standout second NBA season, as he averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 52.9%/39.8%/86.4%. He produced even more in the postseason, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4%/44.3%/89.5%.

Los Angeles signed Reaves as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2021. He served as a primary reserve in his rookie season.

The Lakers claimed the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and reached the conference finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets this past season.

Reaves was one of several Lakers on the free agent market, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. among the others. Like Reaves, Russell and Hachimura have agreed to return.

