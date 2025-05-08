National Basketball Association Anthony Edwards returns to Game 2 after spraining his left ankle Updated May. 8, 2025 10:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Edwards exited Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors after sustaining a left ankle sprain midway through the second quarter.

The Timberwolves were leading 37-19 with 6:36 remaining in the second quarter when Edwards attempted a leaping left-handed layup in transition. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who successfully contested Edwards' shot, landed on his ankle, the weight of the Warriors' big man causing it to turn, awkwardly.

Edwards missed the remainder of the first half and the Timberwolves announced his return status as questionable, but he was able to start the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Edwards, a three-time All-Star, has shown resilience when it comes to mid-game injuries this postseason. He sustained an ankle injury in Game 4 of the Timberwolves' first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers when LeBron James undercut him while diving for a loose ball. Edwards fought through the pain to lead a fourth-quarter comeback victory for Minnesota.

He's attempting to do the same on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Minnesota Timberwolves

share