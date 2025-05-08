National Basketball Association
Anthony Edwards returns to Game 2 after spraining his left ankle
National Basketball Association

Anthony Edwards returns to Game 2 after spraining his left ankle

Updated May. 8, 2025 10:37 p.m. ET

Anthony Edwards exited Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors after sustaining a left ankle sprain midway through the second quarter. 

The Timberwolves were leading 37-19 with 6:36 remaining in the second quarter when Edwards attempted a leaping left-handed layup in transition. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who successfully contested Edwards' shot, landed on his ankle, the weight of the Warriors' big man causing it to turn, awkwardly. 

Edwards missed the remainder of the first half and the Timberwolves announced his return status as questionable, but he was able to start the second half. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Edwards, a three-time All-Star, has shown resilience when it comes to mid-game injuries this postseason. He sustained an ankle injury in Game 4 of the Timberwolves' first-round series with the Los Angeles Lakers when LeBron James undercut him while diving for a loose ball. Edwards fought through the pain to lead a fourth-quarter comeback victory for Minnesota.  

He's attempting to do the same on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Minnesota Timberwolves
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Warriors star Steph Curry to miss Game 2 vs. Timberwolves; out at least 1 week

Warriors star Steph Curry to miss Game 2 vs. Timberwolves; out at least 1 week

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes