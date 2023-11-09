National Basketball Association
Andre Iguodala takes over as acting executive director of NBA players' union
Andre Iguodala takes over as acting executive director of NBA players' union

Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:18 p.m. ET

Andre Iguodala is taking over as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association after the resignation of Tamika Tremaglio, the union announced Thursday.

Tremaglio, the union said, is "stepping down from the position to pursue new opportunities." The NBPA's executive committee has approved Iguodala's appointment, the union said.

Tremaglio was not even two full years into her four-year term as executive director. It was not immediately clear if Iguodala, the four-time NBA champion who retired after last season and was a longtime union officer, would be interested in the job in a permanent capacity.

The change to the union seemed to come as a surprise, given that Tremaglio revealed on Tuesday that she had just met with the Indiana Pacers — the second team she visited with this season, following a meeting with the Atlanta Hawks in October — and was planning to be back in Indianapolis for All-Star weekend in February.

"I am honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA," Iguodala said in a release distributed by the union.

While the NBA and the NBPA are in constant communication about various matters, the biggest issue that the sides deal with won't be a major topic for several years. The league and its players are still in the opening months of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will be in place through at least Oct. 15, 2028, and perhaps through the 2029-30 season.

"His leadership on the NBPA Executive Committee was imperative to multiple rounds of CBA negotiations, and he has empowered our players to think like the business titans they are," Tremaglio wrote of Iguodala on social media last month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

