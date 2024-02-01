National Basketball Association
76ers star Joel Embiid will miss weekend games with knee injury
76ers star Joel Embiid will miss weekend games with knee injury

Updated Feb. 1, 2024 7:48 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee and will miss games at least through the weekend.

Embiid was already set to sit out Thursday night at Utah and will now also miss a game Saturday against Brooklyn. Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors when Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury. 

The 76ers are still finalizing a treatment plan. 

This game marked Embiid's return to action after an issue with his left knee prevented him from playing Saturday at Denver — scrapping a highly anticipated matchup with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic — and Monday at Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid already has missed 12 games this season, jeopardizing his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA's leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

The 76ers are 0-4 on their five-game trip.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

