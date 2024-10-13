National Basketball Association 76ers rule out Joel Embiid for rest of preseason with left knee concerns Published Oct. 13, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play the rest of the preseason as part of what the team calls left knee management.

Embiid did not travel with the Sixers for two road games last week. The Sixers said Sunday the team's main focus is keeping the oft-injured Embiid on an individual treatment plan designed to support his health and wellness this season.

The 76ers have three games left in the preseason. Embiid should be in the lineup when the Sixers open the season Oct. 23 against Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old Embiid, who won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, signed a $193 million contract ahead of training camp. The 76ers have failed to advance out of the second round since 2001, in large part because Embiid has failed to stay healthy for an entire postseason.

Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season and was limited to only 39 last season, in large part because of knee surgery.

The 76ers finished 31-8 last season with Embiid — about a 65-win pace — and a woeful 16-27 without him.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

