2025 NBA playoff odds: Can anyone break Jordan, LeBron scoring records?

The NBA's all-time leading scorer and its most effective postseason scorer each own a playoff record that will be difficult to match.

But that doesn't mean it is impossible.

Back in 1993, Michael Jordan had a Game 4 for the ages in the conference finals against the New York Knicks (who else?), dropping 54 points in a 105-95 win for the Chicago Bulls.

That conference finals single-game scoring record still stands today.

Fast-forward to 2012, and then-Heat member LeBron James scored 235 points in a seven-game conference finals series against the Celtics, before scoring 235 again in 2018, then as a member of the Cavaliers, in a six-game series against Orlando.

That record also stands today.

Can any NBA superstar challenge either of those records in the 2025 conference finals?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 19.

Any player to break Michael Jordan's single-game conference finals points record (55+ points)

Yes: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Any player to break LeBron James' conference finals points in series record (236+ points)

Yes: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

In terms of playoff points per game average, Jordan is the all-time leader at 33.5 points per game. In addition to owning that record and the record for most points in a conference finals game, he also owns the record for most points in a playoff game in NBA history (63).

Quite the bucket, huh?

Well, James isn't far behind. His all-time NBA playoff points per game average is 28.4 (sixth), and he holds the record for most postseason points all time with 8,289.

For context, second all-time on the postseason scoring list is Jordan — with 5,987 points.

Still remaining in this year's postseason is the No. 1 regular-season scorer from this year, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the player that many have compared to Jordan since he entered the league, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, and the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, New York's Jalen Brunson.

SGA had games of 54, 52, 51 and 50 during the 2024-25 regular season, and his high during the playoffs is 38 (Game 4 @ MEM, first round).

As for Edwards, he had 53 and 49 in a regular-season game this season, and in this playoffs, he topped out at 43 (Game 4 vs. LAL, first round).

Lastly, Brunson had a 55-point game during the regular season, and had 40 in Game 6 against Detroit in the first round.

