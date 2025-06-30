National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Odds: How Will Cooper Flagg Fare In Rookie Season? Updated Jun. 30, 2025 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There wasn't much suspense at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Duke star Cooper Flagg was a shoo-in to go No. 1 to Dallas, and now, it's time to look toward the season.

How much will Flagg produce during his rookie season?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 30.

Cooper Flagg points per game

Over 16.9: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 16.9: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Cooper Flagg rebounds per game

Over 6.1: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 6.1: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Right now, the odds say Flagg is projected to average about 16 points and six rebounds.

How would those numbers compare to top picks of the past?

Let's take a look at the points and rebounds per game for No. 1 picks during their rookie seasons in the last 10 years.

Zaccharie Risacher (2024, ATL): 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds

Victor Wembanyama (2023, SAS): 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds

Paolo Banchero (2022, ORL): 20 points, 6.9 rebounds

Cade Cunningham (2021, DET): 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards (2020, MIN): 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds

Zion Williamson (2019, NO): 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds

Deandre Ayton (2018, PHX): 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds

Markelle Fultz (2017, PHI): 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds

Ben Simmons (2016, PHI): 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns: (2015, MIN): 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds

First off, of those 10 names, four of them won Rookie of the Year (Wembanyama, Banchero, Simmons, Towns). Flagg is currently the -185 favorite to do the same.

From a statistical perspective, only Risacher, Fultz and Simmons averaged fewer than 16 points, and Risacher, Cunningham, Edwards and Fultz averaged fewer than six rebounds, the marks that Flagg is expected to hit.

Wembanyama, Ayton and Towns are the only three No. 1 picks in the last decade to average double-doubles as rookies.

During his single season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds en route to winning a bevy of awards, including the Wooden Award.

