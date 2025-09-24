National Basketball Association
2025-26 NBA Jersey Tracker: Timberwolves Drop Old-School 'Black Trees' Uniform
Published Sep. 24, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET

A new NBA season means new NBA jerseys. Or new-old NBA jerseys. Sometimes a little of both.

Here's a tracker for teams unveiling their new/throwback jerseys for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota revealed that its "Black Trees" uniform and court design would be brought out of the closet, with the face of the franchise, Anthony Edwards displaying the look. The "Black Trees" jersey, which will be worn for 28 games next season, was previously Minnesota's base look. And, after back-to-back seasons that saw Minnesota reach the Western Conference Finals, the jersey that screams "Kevin Garnett" is back.

"Our Black Trees uniforms pay tribute to one of the most defining eras in team and league history, while introducing a new generation of fans to the Timberwolves’ legacy," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement. "These iconic uniforms hold a special place in our community, and bringing them back reflects our commitment to listening to fans and celebrating the moments they value most. We will continue to take a fan-first approach and look forward to unveiling more surprises throughout the season." 

