National Basketball Association Will Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record be broken? You can now bet on it Published May. 22, 2024 11:12 a.m. ET

Just because it's unlikely to happen doesn't mean there aren't odds for it.

With the NBA playoffs down to four teams, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on a few playoff records being broken.

The odds are long for anyone to break John Stockton and Magic Johnson's postseason single-game assists record of 24 (+100000), or to surpass Wilt Chamberlain's postseason single-game rebounds record of 41 (+100000) or to break Damian Lillard's postseason single-game made 3-pointers record of 12 (+10000).

However, the odds aren't that long for the postseason single-game scoring record to be broken.

That record is held by none other than Michael Jordan, who scored 63 points against the Boston Celtics on April 20, 1986.

Will anyone surpass that number this postseason?

You can now bet on it!

The odds currently sit at +3000 (as of May 22).

Four star players left in the playoffs have scored 60 or more in a game: Dallas' Luka Doncic (70), Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (62), Boston's Jayson Tatum (60) and Dallas' Kyrie Irving (60).

Indiana's Pascal Siakam has a career-high of 52. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Boston's Jrue Holiday have career-highs of 51. Boston's Jaylen Brown has a career-high of 50.

Outside of Jordan's 63-point night, only once has 60-plus points been scored in a playoff game in NBA history, when Elgin Baylor dropped 61 on April 14, 1962.

Only three current players have scored 55 or more in a postseason game — Donovan Mitchell (57, 8/17/20), Jimmy Butler (56, 4/24/23) and Lillard (55, 6/1/21).

The odds are pretty juicy if you think one of the stars can go off.

