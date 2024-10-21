National Basketball Association 2024 NBA odds: Bet the Under on Nuggets, Knicks season win totals Published Oct. 21, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I'm fired up for the NBA season.

I imagine that a lot of you bettors will be, too, now that we've got yet another sport to place some wagers on.

With that in mind, I've got a couple of futures bets I'm making right now.

There's a team in the West whose Over/Under win total I'm eyeing and a team from the East that I'm looking at as well.

Let's dive into it now that the season is here.

Denver Nuggets Over/Under 50.5 wins

This opened at 51.5 and has been bet down.

The Nuggets won 53 games two years ago and captured the NBA title. Then, they surged to 57 wins last season but were bounced in the second round by Minnesota.

But the West has improved. Memphis is on the come-up, Phoenix can’t possibly be as bad as last season, and fringe playoff teams like the Pelicans and Warriors are dangerous when healthy.

Last year, head coach Mike Malone needed to play his young guys. So in the playoffs, those young players could've helped his thin bench. But he didn’t do that, and it hurt them in the postseason. Malone learned his lesson, so this year, expect to see plenty of Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson.

Malone trusts veterans, and that's why he went and added Russell Westbrook.

The Nuggets can still be a top-four seed, even if they don't reach 50 wins. Jamal Murray’s knee remains a cause for concern. Then, Nikola Jokic didn’t get the entire summer off due to the Olympics, so expect him to take more games off than normal.

The goal is a title — not to top a season win total.

PICK: Denver Nuggets Under 50.5 wins

New York Knicks Over/Under 54.5 wins

This number feels inflated. That's due to the recent trade for Karl Anthony-Towns, as optimism reigns about New York’s best team since Patrick Ewing patrolled the paint in the 90s.

The Knicks might have the second-best starting lineup in the East after Boston. However, the bench is thinner than it was last year.

They are not built to withstand an injury, and Tom Thibodeau is going to have to change this philosophy about playing his starters so many minutes. His history of grinding starters into dust is well-documented, and perhaps with the best team he’s ever had, we see Thibs make some changes to keep his horses fresh for the stretch run.

The Knicks have won more than 50 games only once this century (last season), and suddenly, they’re gonna touch 55 wins? I don’t see it.

The Bucks, 76ers and Celtics are all very good. Also, keep an eye on the Pacers and the Heat. The East will be rugged.

And yes, I have the Knicks in the Finals, but no, I don’t have them topping 54 wins.

PICK: New York Knicks Under 54.5 wins

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

