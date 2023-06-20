2023 NBA odds: Draymond Green's next team lines, including Los Angeles Lakers Updated Jun. 20, 2023 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In today's fast-paced NBA, teams can always use a winner to help bring home a championship.

And for one lucky team, a proven player with plenty of prime time left is suddenly available.

The Golden State Warriors Big 3 is in jeopardy as Draymond Green has declined his $27.5 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Green has been a Warrior since day one of his NBA career, winning four total championships. This could be the end of his tenure with Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

So where will the veteran forward end up? A lot of times, the betting odds tell a story.

Let's look at the odds for Draymond's next team.

DRAYMOND GREEN NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Golden State Warriors +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Los Angeles Lakers : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dallas Mavericks : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Phoenix Suns +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Houston Rockets +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Miami Heat : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Clippers : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Detroit Pistons +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sacramento Kings +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Portland Trail Blazers +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

*odds as of 6/20/2023

Draymond Green opts out of player option with Warriors Craig Carton and the crew react to Green's decision, then debate whether the Warriors should be worried about the veteran opting out.

Green has been productive in the NBA, with 8.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game over his 11 seasons with the Warriors. A vital addition to the 4x champs, he has been a four-time All-Star, made two All-NBA teams and won the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award. Needless to say, wherever he decides to take his talent, the team would be acquiring a great player.

So where might he land?

Will Green return to Golden State? The Warriors are the current betting favorites to retain Green at +150. The move would keep Golden State's championship window open and stave off any discussion of an on-the-fly rebuild. General Manager Michael Dunleavy Jr. has stated he wants Green back.

"I think Steve [Kerr] has said it, [and] I’ll reiterate [that] we really want Draymond back," Dunleavy said Monday. "What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important."

While Green will keep talks open with GSW, he does intend to entertain other teams and consider sign-and-trade options this summer.

And one of those teams to keep an eye on are the Los Angeles Lakers (+500). LAL is currently the favorite to land Green if he indeed does leave Golden State.

For starters, LeBron James and Draymond Green have become tight over the years. Secondly, Draymond is represented by Klutch Sports Group which is run by LeBron's friend Rich Paul.

But besides that, the fit makes sense on the court. Draymond Green alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James would be a terror defensively, and offensively, his playmaking ability would provide the extra spark that the Lakers need to dethrone the Denver Nuggets.

If Green does decide to leave Steph Curry & Co., the Lakers are a strong favorite to land him.

How about a surprise team that isn't on this list? Colin Cowherd thinks that there is one squad that makes perfect sense for Draymond.

"The only team with a ton of cap space, there are two that I would look at, Oklahoma City and San Antonio. I think they have really interesting futures. And in Oklahoma City's case, you add Draymond to that team tomorrow, and they'd be really interesting," Cowherd said. "If I was OKC, I'd make a call on Draymond Green."

So where will Green end up playing in 2023? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest on one of the top stories of the NBA offseason.

