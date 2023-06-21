2023 NBA Odds: Damian Lillard's next team, including Heat, Nets Updated Jul. 3, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Damian Lillard has been hopelessly devoted to the Portland Trail Blazers, even though the franchise hasn't done much to build around the seven-time All-Star guard.

For the last few summers Dame has been rumored to want out of Portland, yet he has remained loyal throughout. Be that as it may, now that the Blazers have added point guard Scoot Henderson in the draft it appears Dame has no interest in being part of a young squad. Could this finally be the summer Lillard would rather take his talents elsewhere than go through the motions on another middling team.

Well we have our answer as Dame has reportedly requested a trade out of Portland. His preferred destinations are allegedly the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

Where will the superstar guard end up?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the hypothetical odds:

DAMIAN LILLARD NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Portland Trail Blazers: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Miami Heat: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Philadelphia 76ers : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brooklyn Nets : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Boston Celtics: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Los Angeles Clippers : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Toronto Raptors +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Lakers : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)



*odds as of 7/3/2023

[RELATED: Is Damian Lillard best shooter in NBA history?]

As stated the Miami Heat (+110) are one of his preferred destinations. The star guard would be the perfect addition to a Jimmy Butler & Co. coming off an NBA Finals loss. Since his trade request, Miami's odds to win the 2023-24 NBA title have shortened from +1700 to +1200, implying Dame to Miami could be likely.

Or how about his other preference, the Brooklyn Nets(+1800)? The Nets would not have a Big 3, but his addition to a core of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson could be formidable, and as the Heat proved last season, being formidable in the East can get you all the way to the Finals.

However, there will be a few hurdles to jump through to make either of these trades happen. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Blazers have no desire to trade him to his preferred destination, and will be looking at all teams and options.

Since Lillard doesn't have a no-trade clause, this means he could presumably end up anywhere. As a bettor, where would you like to see him go?

Why it's NOT possible to build a championship team around Dame in Portland Watch along as Nick explains why it’s not possible to build a championship team around Dame in Portland.

Drafted sixth overall in 2012, Lillard has spent his entire career in Portland.

During the regular season, he has averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. In the playoffs, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

The Blazers star will make $45.64 million this season and has a player-exercised extension of $48.79 million for next season. Per Lillard's contract, he cannot get traded until July 9.

He is coming off winning the 3-point contest at the 2023 All-Star Game in February.

Keep checking FOX Sports for the latest on Lillard and other NBA news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!