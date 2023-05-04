National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić new favorite Updated May. 22, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs are heating up as the conference finals are underway.

Even though the NBA Finals are set to start on June 1, bettors are already looking at NBA Finals MVP odds to predict which player will lead their team to a title.

Four teams are still in the hunt, but who from those teams will emerge as the most valuable of all?

Let's take a look and see how oddsmakers view the race for NBA Finals MVP (odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2023 NBA FINALS MVP*

Nikola Jokic: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17)

Jimmy Butler: +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Jamal Murray: +850 (bet $10 to win $95)

Jayson Tatum : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Bam Adebayo: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Jaylen Brown : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

LeBron James: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Anthony Davis: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Aaron Gordon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Michael Porter Jr.: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Austin Reaves: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

D'Angelo Russell: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

Derrick White: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)

*odds as of 5/22/2023

Nikola Jokić: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17)

Jokić is the new favorite to win Finals MVP. The Joker is leading Denver to one of its best seasons in franchise history. The two-time MVP averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists during his 2022-23 regular season campaign. And in the playoffs, he has stepped it up even more, averaging 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists as the Nuggets lead the Lakers in the Western Conference finals 3-0.

Joe Mazzulla or Jayson Tatum: Who's at fault for Celtics collapse? Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were blown out by the Miami Heat 128-102 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler: +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Butler has the second-best odds to snag the award. Butler's odds first shortened following the Heat's historic first-round upset of the No. 1-seed Bucks. Now that Miami is up 3-0 on the Celtics, his odds to win Finals MVP have shortened from +1400 to +250. Mr. Buckets is averaging 29.9 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in Miami's playoff run.

Will Butler's spectacular play help the Heat close out Boston in a sweep?

Jayson Tatum : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Celtics superstar Tatum was the favorite to win NBA Finals MVP. However, Boston is down 3-0 to Miami, and Tatum's odds have lengthened from +137 all the way to +1400.

Tatum finished fourth in regular season MVP voting after averaging 30.1 points. And although Tatum has the Celtics back in the Eastern Conference finals for a second straight year — barring a miraculous comeback — the road for Jayson & Co. likely stops here.

However, he did score a Game 7-record 51 points to defeat the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semis. If he can activate similar heroics for four straight games and bring Boston back from the brink, bettors could see Tatum on top of the odds again.

LeBron, Lakers eliminate Steph & Warriors, advance to Western Conference Finals LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Anthony Davis: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

The seventh- and eighth-best odds belong to King James and teammate AD. LeBron's scoring and playmaking prowess — among other strengths — have typically meant that he's viewed as the best player on every team he's played on. But through the Lakers' three playoff rounds, both James and Davis have been viewed as equals. James is averaging 23.5 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Davis isn't too far behind in scoring (22.7 points per game) but has been a monster defensively, grabbing 14.1 rebounds, recording 1.4 steals and blocking 3.1 shots per game.

Which of these players do you think will win the NBA Finals MVP this year? Head over to FOX Bet to get your wagers in now!

