Herd Hierarchy: The 10 best players in the 2021 NBA Finals

Which players could have the biggest impact on the NBA Finals?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the two teams left to challenge for the NBA title, are each hoping the answer favors their team.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd took a crack at his list of the top 10 players in the Finals.

"Generally, if you have more of the 10 best players, you win," he said.

With that in mind, here's how Cowherd sees the field shaking out, with each player's postseason stats and odds to win Finals MVP, courtesy of FOX Bet.

Playoff stats: 10.1 points per game, 3.8 assists per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 20.3 minutes per game

Cowherd's thoughts: "Cameron [Payne] has got an odd game. He's very long. He's very lanky. But he averaged 20 [points] and nine [assists] in two games when Chris [Paul] was out."

Finals MVP odds: +15000

Playoff stats: 10.8 PPG, 1.8 APG, 4.3 RPG, 32.2 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "[Mikal Bridges] is a young guy. He's emerging. ... Now, he's not a star, but, again, Milwaukee is a big team, and Mikal is going to be asked to do some things defensively. He's a thin, long player."

Finals MVP odds: +15000

Playoff stats: 13.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 30.6 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "Now, I have [Brook Lopez] higher than most would, but he's going to play a lot more. Brook can hit a 3 for you. He's also probably the second-best rim-protector ⁠— arguably with Deandre Ayton ⁠— in the Finals."

Finals MVP odds: +6600

Playoff stats: 10.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, 31.6 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "A guy I like a lot, Jae Crowder. He's the only guy with any Finals experience between both teams. ... He's a 3-and-D guy. ... He's really valuable in this series."

Finals MVP odds: +15000

Playoff stats: 16.2 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 36.0 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "Deandre Ayton, who is an emerging star in this league. ... Tons of energy. He's not going to move out and hit 3s, but it does feel like he gives them the necessary muscle they would need for a Brook Lopez or a Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."

Finals MVP odds: +2800

Playoff stats: 23.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 8.0 RPG, 39.2 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "Khris Middleton ... is a shot-maker. ... To show his value: The Bucks are +112 when Middleton is on the court in this postseason and -8 without him."

Finals MVP odds: +600

Playoff stats: 17.6 PPG, 8.4 APG, 5.6 RPG, 38.9 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "Now it gets tougher. I would put Jrue Holiday at No. 4. Little more consistent than Middleton. He has the highest plus/minus of any player in the Finals."

Finals MVP odds: +1200

Playoff stats: 28.2 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 5.2 APG, 37.4 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think we're only going to get 80% to 85% of Giannis, but he's the best rim-protector in the Finals."

Finals MVP odds: +350

Playoff stats: 27.0 PPG, 4.8 APG, 6.4 RPG, 40.4 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "[Devin Booker] is the most reliable star scorer in this series. Middleton can be hot and cold. ... [Booker is] a basket. He's a terrific young player."

Finals MVP odds: +250

Playoff stats: 18.1 PPG, 8.7 APG, 3.9 RPG, 32.8 MPG

Cowherd's thoughts: "He has 27 assists and one turnover in the fourth quarter this postseason. He's been virtually flawless in the fourth quarter. ... He was my MVP or at least runner-up for MVP. He's playing with a chip on his shoulder."

Finals MVP odds: +150

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

