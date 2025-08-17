NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney No. 1; Joey Logano, Alex Bowman Back In Published Aug. 19, 2025 1:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two drivers who finished in the top five at Richmond Raceway enter the rankings, as Alex Bowman (second) and Joey Logano (fourth) are back in the top 10.

Having some momentum is good for those looking ahead to the playoffs. Those on the bubble or needing a win to get in — well, they know they need some good fortune in the regular-season finale Saturday at Daytona.

This will be the last power rankings for the 2025 season. Starting next week, we will start playoff rankings, ranking drivers based on their chances of winning the title.

Dropped out: Christopher Bell (Last Week: 7), Ryan Preece (Last Week: 9)

On the verge: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Shane van Gisbergen

10. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 10)

Elliott got collected in an accident on Lap 198, putting him last at Richmond. But he’ll stay in these rankings, as the Hendrick driver had a shot to win the regular-season title up until Saturday night.

9. Joey Logano (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Logano had a solid night at Richmond with a fourth-place finish. It was his first top five in the last 11 races, but the Team Penske driver does have three top 10s in the last six.

8. Brad Keselowski (Last Week: 8)

Keselowski had a relatively quiet day at Richmond with a ninth-place finish. It was the RFK Racing driver’s eighth top 10 in his last 13 starts.

7. Alex Bowman (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Bowman dropped out of the rankings a week earlier but after nearly winning Richmond, he’s back on the list. The Hendrick driver’s second-place finish gives him four top 10s (and two top fives) in his last five starts but his playoff status will come down to Daytona.

6. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: 6)

A wheel falling off the Wallace car ruined a potentially great day as he had led 123 laps and finished second in the first stage and first in the second stage. At least the 23XI Racing driver knows he had speed.

5. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 4)

Hamlin had a rough day on pit road and finished 10th at Richmond. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had five top fives in his nine previous starts, but this stopped some of the bleeding from a pair of finishes outside the top 20 entering Richmond.

4. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 3)

Involved in the wreck around the midway point of the race, Briscoe finished 13th at Richmond. The JGR driver had four top fives in the five races leading into Richmond.

3. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 5)

Larson finished sixth at Richmond. And while he might have hoped for more, the Hendrick driver at least had a solid result after a pair of finishes outside the top 25.

2. William Byron (Last Week: 2)

Byron finished 12th at Richmond but clinched the regular-season title. So it was one of the best 12th-place finishes of the Hendrick driver’s career.

1. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 1)

Blaney retained the top spot with a third-place finish at Richmond. It was the fifth consecutive finish of eighth or better for the Team Penske driver.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

