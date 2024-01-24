NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series: New and notable paint schemes for 2024
NASCAR Cup Series: New and notable paint schemes for 2024

Updated Jan. 24, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner.

With the new season comes fresh paint schemes across the sport. Here are some of the new and updated schemes hitting the track in 2024. 

Ross Chastain

Chase Elliott

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher

Noah Gragson

Alex Bowman

Josh Berry

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ryan Preece

AJ Allmendinger

Christopher Bell

Todd Gilliland

Chase Briscoe

