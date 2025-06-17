How to watch 2025 NASCAR Pocono: Schedule, start time, TV channel for The Great American Getaway 400
The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the scenic Pocono Mountains for the 2025 Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. With its signature triangular layout and high-speed corners, the "Tricky Triangle" always delivers unpredictable action and thrilling finishes. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.
When is The Great American Getaway 400?
The Great American Getaway 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 22nd at 2 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The Great American Getaway 400 will take place at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA.
How long is the race?
The Great American Getaway 400 will consist of three stages for 160 laps across 400 miles.
Where can I watch The Great American Getaway 400? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.
How can I stream or watch the race without cable?
The Great American Getaway 400 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the Pocono Raceway Schedule?
Friday, June 20th
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Practice - 12:35 p.m. ET (FS2)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying - 1:40 p.m. ET (FS2)
- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - MillerTech Battery 200 - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, June 21st
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice - 10 a.m. ET (CW app)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying - 11:05 a.m. ET (CW app)
- NASCAR Cup Series - Practice - 12:35 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
- NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying - 1:45 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 - 3:30 p.m. ET (CW app)
Sunday, June 22nd
Who is driving in the race?
There are 37 drivers entered into The Great American Getaway 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 6/21.
