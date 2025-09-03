NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Illinois: Enjoy Illinois 300 schedule, start time, TV channel Published Sep. 7, 2025 6:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300, kicking off the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know about the race, including how to watch, when to tune in, and what's at stake as the postseason continues in Illinois.

When is the Enjoy Illinois 300?

The Enjoy Illinois 3000 is scheduled for Sunday, September 7th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

How long is the race?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will consist of 240 laps across 300 miles.

Where can I watch the Enjoy Illinois 300? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on USA Network.

What is the World Wide Technology Raceway Schedule?

Friday, September 5th

NASCAR XFinity Series Practice - 5:05 p.m. ET (CW App)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, September 6th

NASCAR XFinity Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5:30 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR XFinity Series Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW App)

Sunday, September 7th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 36 drivers entered into the Enjoy Illinois 300. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 8/30.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more