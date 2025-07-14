NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Dover: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Published Jul. 18, 2025 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Dover Motor Speedway for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on July 20. Known as the "Monster Mile," this high-banked concrete oval in Delaware puts drivers to the test with its steep turns, fast speeds, and physically demanding layout. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20th at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will take place at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

How long is the race?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will consist of 400 laps across 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on TNT.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota / Save Mart 350!

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be streamed on TNT Sports and MAX.

What is the Dover International Speedway Schedule?

Friday, July 18th

ARCA Menards Series Practice - 1:40 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying - 2:40 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, July 19th

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 11 a.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 12:05 p.m. ET (CW App)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 1:30 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 2:40 p.m. ET (TruTV)

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, July 20th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Qualifying starts on Friday, 7/18.

share

Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more