How to watch 2025 NASCAR Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule, start time, TV channel

Aug. 22, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 23, 2025 - the final regular-season race before the playoffs begin. This 2.5-mile superspeedway is known for its white-knuckle pack racing and photo finishes. Here’s everything you need to know about the race, how to watch, and what’s at stake under the lights in Daytona.

When is the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for Saturday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

How long is the race?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will consist of 160 laps across 300 miles.

Where can I watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on NBC, HBO MAX and NBCSports.com.

What is the Daytona International Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, August 22nd

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. (CW App)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 5 p.m. ET (TruTV)
  • NASCAR XFinity Series Wawa 250 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW)
Saturday, August 23rd

Who is driving in the race?

There are 40 drivers entered into the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Qualifying starts on Friday, 8/22.

