How to watch 2025 NASCAR Darlington: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Goodyear 400

Published Apr. 4, 2025 8:28 a.m. ET

The 2025 Goodyear 400 will mark the 125th Cup race hosted at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. A 400-mile race that requires 293 laps to complete, it will mark the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Goodyear 400?

The Goodyear 400 is scheduled for Sunday, April 6th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Goodyear 400 will take place at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

How long is the race?

The Goodyear 400 is a total of 293 laps and 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Goodyear 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Goodyear 400 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Darlington Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Saturday, April 5th

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 10:05 a.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 11:10 a.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 12:35 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 1:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
  • Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 – 3:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, April 6th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Goodyear 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 4/5. 

