NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Atlanta: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Quaker State 400 Published Jun. 27, 2025 1:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts into high gear as it heads to the high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 2025 Quaker State 400. Known for its lightning-fast speeds and pack racing drama, Atlanta promises another edge-of-your-seat showdown under the lights. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Quaker State 400?

The Quaker State 400 is scheduled for Saturday, June 28th at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Quaker State 400 will take place at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, GA.

How long is the race?

The Quaker State 400 will consist of 260 laps across 400 miles.

Where can I watch the Quaker State 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

NASCAR Cup Series: Viva Mexico 250 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250!

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Quaker State 400 can be streamed on TNT Sports and MAX.

What is the EchoPark Speedway Schedule?

Friday, June 27th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Practice - 1:05 p.m. ET (FS2)

ARCA Menards Series - Practice - 2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET (CW app)

ARCA Menards Series - Qualifying - 3:45 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying - 5:05 p.m. ET (truTV)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - 7:30 p.m. ET (CW app)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, June 28th

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Qualifying - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - LiUNA! 150 - 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

ARCA Menards Series Lime Rock Park 100 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - 7 p.m. ET (TNT Sports/MAX)

Who is driving in the race?

There are 40 drivers entered into the Quaker State 400. Qualifying starts on Friday, 6/27.

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more