Grant Park 220 live updates: Top moments from the Chicago Street Course

The NASCAR Cup Series ' July schedule kicks off Sunday with a race unlike anything we've seen thus far this season, as drivers will battle it out through the streets of Chicago in the highly anticipated Grant Park 220 on Sunday.

The Chicago Street Course is a 2.14-mile asphalt street circuit that will take drivers onto major city roads like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around the city's iconic Grant Park.

It will be a 220-mile race over 100 laps and is the first street race in NASCAR history.

The green flag has been moved up to 5:05 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Denny Hamlin won the pole for inaugural street race. "It’s a lot of fun when you can have days like today," said Hamlin, who claimed the 39th pole of his career in Saturday's qualifier.

Running behind Hamlin to start will be Tyler Reddick, followed by three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen in third, Christopher Bell fourth and Daniel Suárez fifth.

"I hit walls and jumps and all kinds of stuff," said Alex Bowman , who is on the playoff bubble when it comes to points, on Saturday. "It's interesting for sure. But it's super fun. ... It's really sketchy [in some areas] just with how rough it is."

"I don't think any of the spotters are going to be doing much of anything," Kyle Busch said Saturday. "It's just so hard to see. Their vantage points are so bad, that if you are going to rely on your spotters, you're going to have lot bigger issues."

Check out Sunday's full entry list below.

Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet: Ross Chastain (No. 1), van Gisbergen (No. 91), Suárez (No. 99)

Team Penske Ford: Austin Cindric (No. 2), Ryan Blaney (No. 12), Joey Logano (No. 22)

Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet: Austin Dillon (No. 3), Busch (No. 8)

Stewart-Haas Racing Ford: Kevin Harvick (No. 4), Aric Almirola (No. 10), Chase Briscoe (No. 14), Ryan Preece (No. 41)

Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: Kyle Larson (No. 5), Chase Elliott (No. 9), William Byron (No. 24), Bowman (No. 48)

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford: Brad Keselowski (No. 6), Chris Buescher (No. 17)

Spire Motorsports Chevrolet: Corey LaJoie (No. 7), Ty Dillon (No. 77)

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota: Hamlin (No. 11), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19), Bell (No. 20) Ty Gibbs (No. 54)

Rick Ware Racing Ford: Jenson Button (No. 15), Andy Lally (No. 51)

Kaulig Racing Chevrolet: AJ Allmendinger (No. 16), Justin Haley (No. 31)

Wood Brothers Racing Ford: Harrison Burton (No. 21)

23XI Racing Toyota: Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Reddick (No. 45)

Front Row Motorsports Ford: Michael McDowell (No. 34), Todd Gilliland (No. 38)

Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet: Noah Gragson (No. 42), Erik Jones (No. 43)

JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47)

Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet: Josh Bilicki (No. 78)

