NASCAR Cup Series FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' picks for the 2024 Daytona 500 Updated Feb. 16, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching NASCAR? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NASCAR Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize. You could also win VIP tickets to next year’s Daytona 500.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win ! Contestants won over $200,000 during the NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's Daytona 500, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Question 1: Out of these four drivers, who will have the fastest lap?

(Options: Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch)

Drivers with the fastest laps at Daytona typically are the ones coming from the back because the aerodynamic draft sucks them up to the rear of the field. After crashes Thursday, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney will drive in backup cars for the race. Austin Dillon’s car needed an entirely new front clip. They all might want to feel their cars out for a little bit and not make many moves early toward the front.

Prediction: Kyle Busch

"I would love nothing more" – Kyle Busch on his Daytona 500 pursuit

Order these drivers by who will have the most laps led from highest to lowest.

(Options: Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell)

The last time Logano was on the pole for a race at Daytona (July 2019), he led 40 laps. He is a driver who likes to lead every lap and is willing to make blocks early in the race to hold the lead. That’s enough for me.

Prediction: Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick

How many cars will be running at the finish of the race?

In four of the last five years, there have been 19-23 cars running at the finish. But in one year with fewer wrecks, 28 cars were running at the finish. If they race Sunday amid a threatening weather forecast, the sense of urgency could even create more wrecks.

Prediction: 21-25 cars.

"We as race-car drivers have to be numb to it" — Ryan Preece on return to Daytona after wild flip in August

Which team will have the two best finishers with the best combined finishing position?

(Options: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing)

The Fords traditionally have run the best at Daytona in recent years, a fact which would indicate an edge for Team Penske. But the Toyotas were strong in the duels, which would lend itself to Joe Gibbs Racing. And Hendrick Motorsports is ... Hendrick Motorsports, one of the strongest teams and one whose drivers showed plenty of promise in the duels.

Prediction: Joe Gibbs Racing

Order these drivers by finishing position from best to worst.

(Options: Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin)

Everyone calls the Daytona 500 a crapshoot, so you might just be as good rolling dice to make the picks on this one as it is so hard to predict who gets in a wreck and who doesn’t. Who is due and who is not?

Prediction: Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Which will have the most cars finish in the top 10?

(Options: Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota)

Both the Fords and the Toyotas had changes to their noses this year. It seemed to help the Toyotas a little more than the Fords, at least in the Thursday races. But there’s a big reason Chevrolet didn’t change, and it’s because they are pleased with their body style as is.

Prediction: Chevrolet.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @ bobpockrass .

share