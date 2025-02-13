FOX Sports presents Daytona 500 at Cosm: Ticket details & information
FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the Daytona 500 like you’ve never seen it before. Experience the Daytona 500 in Shared Reality at The Dome at Cosm Los Angeles & Cosm Dallas this Sunday, February 16th (1:30PM CT/11:30AM PT).
For more information on the Daytona 500 at Cosm and tickets:
Check out our other events from this season as seen from Cosm:
FAQ
What is Cosm?
Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.
What is Shared Reality?
Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.
Where is Cosm located?
Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here.
Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here.
-
2025 Daytona 500 Entry List: All 45 drivers
2025 NASCAR preseason prospect rankings: Is Corey Day the next Kyle Larson?
2025 Daytona 500 qualifying: Briscoe on pole, field to be set by duels
-
2025 NASCAR predictions: Who will win Daytona 500, championship?
23XI, Front Row race into 2025 while NASCAR lawsuit looms
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
-
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: NASCAR files appeal
2025 Daytona 500 odds: Kyle Larson favored; Busch, Hamlin closing in
Four NASCAR teams at a crossroads: Trackhouse, RFK, RCR and Legacy
-
2025 Daytona 500 Entry List: All 45 drivers
2025 NASCAR preseason prospect rankings: Is Corey Day the next Kyle Larson?
2025 Daytona 500 qualifying: Briscoe on pole, field to be set by duels
-
2025 NASCAR predictions: Who will win Daytona 500, championship?
23XI, Front Row race into 2025 while NASCAR lawsuit looms
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
-
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: NASCAR files appeal
2025 Daytona 500 odds: Kyle Larson favored; Busch, Hamlin closing in
Four NASCAR teams at a crossroads: Trackhouse, RFK, RCR and Legacy