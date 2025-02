NASCAR Cup Series FOX Sports presents Daytona 500 at Cosm: Ticket details & information Updated Feb. 13, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the Daytona 500 like you’ve never seen it before. Experience the Daytona 500 in Shared Reality at The Dome at Cosm Los Angeles & Cosm Dallas this Sunday, February 16th (1:30PM CT/11:30AM PT).

For more information on the Daytona 500 at Cosm and tickets:

Cosm Los Angeles

Cosm Dallas

Check out our other events from this season as seen from Cosm:

FAQ

What is Cosm?

Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.

What is Shared Reality?

Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.

Where is Cosm located?

Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here .

Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here .

