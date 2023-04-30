NASCAR Cup Series
Cup Series race at Dover postponed due to weather
NASCAR Cup Series

Cup Series race at Dover postponed due to weather

Updated Apr. 30, 2023 12:08 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

DOVER, Del. — With rain pelting Dover Motor Speedway and the forecast for the rain continuing for several hours, NASCAR officials postponed the Cup Series race Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

The 400-lap race on the 1-mile concrete oval is rescheduled for Monday at noon E.T. on FS1.

It is the second consecutive year and third time since 2019 that a Dover race has been rained out. It is the first Cup race this year to be postponed because of rain.

With Dover not having lights and likely a cloud cover requiring the race to be finished by 7:30 p.m. E.T., NASCAR would have needed to start the race by 4:30 p.m. at the very latest. With it taking 90 minutes or more to dry the track after heavy rains that weren't going to end by mid-afternoon, NASCAR opted to scrap the race nearly three hours before the scheduled green flag.

FOX Weather predicts temperatures in the low-60s with a 5 percent chance of rain for Monday, meaning the full race should run as rescheduled. The 400-lap race would be official anytime after 200 laps if rains came and the event could not be restarted.

Drivers will have a challenge as the heavy rains have washed all the rubber off the track. In their 20-minute practice Saturday, drivers had issues with tires wearing to the cords.

NASCAR likely will have a competition caution early in the event for teams to check their tires.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's going to be a bit rough to start," said Kyle Busch, who starts from the pole. "[We'll] probably need a competition caution -- don't ask me what lap number to put it on because I don't want to be the one that's on the hook for what lap, over or under, that the tires will blow.

"You're definitely going to need a competition caution or two."

Busch was awarded the pole when a mist Saturday resulted in NASCAR scrapping qualifying. The starting lineup was determined by NASCAR's metric — 50 percent on the finish of the previous race (25 percent driver, 25 percent car owner), 35 percent on where the car ranks in owner points and 15 percent on where the driver ranked on the fastest lap chart from the previous race.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Kyle Busch
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA fines Dillon Brooks for missing postgame media availability
NBA fines Dillon Brooks for missing postgame media availability
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes