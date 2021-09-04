Cup Series Bob Pockrass goes 1-on-1 with NASCAR's top drivers ahead of the playoffs BY Bob Pockrass • 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Without further ado, the NASCAR playoffs start this weekend.

In the lead-up to Sunday's race at Darlington, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass attended playoff media day (via Zoom) and chatted with the drivers we'll be watching throughout the next 10 weeks of races.

See below for Pockrass' conversations with Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin about the playoff storylines for each.

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass. Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass!

Get more from Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.