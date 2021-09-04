BOB STOOPS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL STUDIO ANALYST

PERSONALITIES >

BOB STOOPS VIDEOS STORIES

VIDEOS & STORIES

SOCIAL

BIO

Bob Pockrass goes 1-on-1 with NASCAR's top drivers ahead of the playoffs

Bob Pockrass chatted one-on-one with all the top drivers competing in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Check it out!
SEPTEMBER 4
Bob Pockrass goes 1-on-1 with NASCAR's top drivers ahead of the playoffs
The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew makes their picks for Wisconsin vs. Penn St

The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew makes their picks for Wisconsin vs. Penn St

SEPTEMBER 4 Fox Sports
'I think Sark is going to great things at Texas' - Matt Leinart and the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew breakdown Texas' expectations

'I think Sark is going to great things at Texas' - Matt Leinart and the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew breakdown Texas' expectations

SEPTEMBER 4 Fox Sports
'He's going to have a BIG year' - Bob Stoops and the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew talk about Spencer Rattler's expectations

'He's going to have a BIG year' - Bob Stoops and the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew talk about Spencer Rattler's expectations

SEPTEMBER 4 Fox Sports
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes