Cook Out 400 live updates: Top moments from Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continues Sunday with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway!
NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 400 laps on the iconic 0.75-mile D-shaped oval asphalt speedway, known as "America's Premier Short Track", in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond, also nicknamed the "Action Track," will serve as the backdrop for the 22nd race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish.
Tyler Reddick, who checked in at ninth in our latest NASCAR power rankings, will start on the pole at Richmond — his first pole since joining 23XI Racing. Four of Sunday's top-10 starters are still searching for their first win of the season.
You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.
Here are the top moments!
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.
Stay tuned for updates!
