NASCAR docks Chris Buescher 60 points, suspends crew chief

Updated May. 15, 2025 11:30 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
NASCAR has penalized RFK Racing and driver Chris Buescher. The league docked Buescher and the team 60 points, suspended crew chief Scott Graves for two weeks and fined the team $75,000 after his Kansas car failed inspection earlier this week at NASCAR’s research and development center.

The cars of Buescher (18th) and Carson Hocevar (24th, won the pole) were selected randomly for the additional inspection after the race. Note: NASCAR calls the selection process random, but it doesn’t have to be.

NASCAR found that Buescher’s car violated a rule on the fastening of the front bumper. Hocevar’s car was good.

The RFK driver dropped from 12th in the standings and 33 points above the cutline to 24th in the standings and 27 points below the cutline.

RFK Racing can appeal the decision. The team has until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday (two business days after notification of the penalty) to decide whether to appeal.

"We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR rules," the team said in a social media post. "At this time, we're carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal."

Graves will serve his suspension for the All-Star race this weekend and next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Doug Randolph, a veteran crew chief across all series who joined RFK Racing earlier this year, will replace Graves during the suspension.

The rule Buescher's team broke was one that allows the front fascia to be strengthened on the inner surface with bonded non-metallic materials in the area contacting the bumper foam and up to two inches further in all directions.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share
