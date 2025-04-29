NASCAR Cup Series Chase Elliott will drive golden No. 9 car in Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Published Apr. 29, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's NAPA Auto Parts' 100th anniversary, and the company's prized driver on the NASCAR circuit, Chase Elliott, will be putting that on full display this Sunday.

In this weekend's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), Elliott will be driving a golden No. 9 car to commemorate NAPA's 100-year mark.

Elliott is one of three drivers who will be driving a golden NAPA vehicle, as Daniel Hemric will be doing so in the Truck Series and sprint car racer Brad Sweet will be doing so at the Texas dirt track.

"NAPA has defined my entire career," Elliott said. "I've said it a lot. I've tried to express my appreciation for them, but if they don't come on board, I don't think 2014 happens. You're essentially looking at the Xfinity championship never happening. We were going to run a handful of races had NAPA not signed on. We were talking about a part-time season and going full-time wasn't going to be possible without that money, without that deal coming.

"So, yeah, it was more than a little career-defining."

Elliott, who has raced for Hendrick Motorsports his entire Cup Series career (2015-present and full-time from 2016-present), picked up NAPA as his primary sponsor when he was driving for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2014, and the two sides have been together ever since.

As for how the 2025 season has fared, Elliott is yet to reach victory lane, but he has three top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and is fourth in total points (317). He finished fifth in last weekend's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott's last Cup Series win came in April 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

"I've spent so much time with them [NAPA} at this point that it feels like home," Elliott said. "It feels like a true partnership, and they definitely feel like part of my family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

