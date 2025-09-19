NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR New Hampshire qualifying: Order for Mobil 1 301

Published Sep. 19, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Loudon, New Hampshire for the Mobil 1 301. Catch the race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR New Hampshire qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR New Hampshire Qualifying Order

  1. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  2. Cole Custer (#41)
  3. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  4. Josh Berry (#21)
  5. Cody Ware (#51)
  6. Ty Dillon (#10)
  7. Noah Gragson (#4)
  8. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  10. Austin Dillon (#3)
  11. Riley Herbst (#35)
  12. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  13. Erik Jones (#43)
  14. Ryan Preece (#60)
  15. Michael McDowell (#71)
  16. Justin Haley (#7)
  17. Kyle Busch (#8)
  18. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  19. Chris Buescher (#17)
  20. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  21. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  22. Zane Smith (#38)
  23. Alex Bowman (#48)
  24. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  25. Chase Elliott (P) (#9)
  26. Bubba Wallace (P) (#23)
  27. Austin Cindric (P) (#2)
  28. Kyle Larson (P) (#5)
  29. Denny Hamlin (P) (#11)
  30. Ross Chastain (P) (#1)
  31. Tyler Reddick (P) (#45)
  32. William Byron (P) (#24)
  33. Chase Briscoe (P) (#19)
  34. Joey Logano (P) (#22)
  35. Ryan Blaney (P) (#12)
  36. Christopher Bell (P) (#20)

