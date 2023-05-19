NASCAR Cup Series 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, Kyle Larson favorite to win Updated May. 19, 2023 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR All-Star Race — with the most exclusive list of drivers of any race during the season — will be held Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

As part of NASCAR's 75th anniversary celebration, revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a NASCAR race for the first time since 1996.

The race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports App).

Will Ryan Blaney defend his title? Will Kyle Larson win for the third time in five years? Or will a driver claim the All-Star Race for the first time?

The All-Star Race — which began as The Winston in 1985 — is an annual exhibition race with an elite field.

Eligible drivers include 2023 race winners and victors from the previous season in addition to all past event winners and previous Cup Series champions who attempted to run the entire previous season.

The list of entrants wraps up with drivers who win one of the three stages in the All-Star Open on Saturday and the winner of the fan vote.

Here's a look at the odds at FOX Bet:

Kyle Larson +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kevin Harvick +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Christopher Bell +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Martin Truex Jr. +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Denny Hamlin +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ross Chastain +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ryan Blaney +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Tyler Reddick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chase Briscoe +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Bubba Wallace +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Daniel Suárez +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chris Buescher +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Dillon +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Cindric +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Erik Jones +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

PAST 10 ALL-STAR RACE WINNERS (TRACK)

2022: Ryan Blaney (Texas Motor Speedway)

2021: Kyle Larson (TMS)

2020: Chase Elliott (Bristol Motor Speedway)

2019: Kyle Larson (Charlotte Motor Speedway)

2018: Kevin Harvick (CMS)

2017: Kyle Busch (CMS)

2016: Joey Logano (CMS)

2015: Denny Hamlin (CMS)

2014: Jamie McMurray (CMS)

2013: Jimmie Johnson (CMS)

