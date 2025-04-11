NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Scott McLaughlin, Devlin DeFrancesco have 'cleared the air' after Thermal argument
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Scott McLaughlin, Devlin DeFrancesco have 'cleared the air' after Thermal argument

Published Apr. 12, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Devlin DeFrancesco won’t apologize for being passionate and Scott McLaughlin won’t apologize for thinking he was wronged when the two had contact prior to the start of the INDYCAR race a few weeks ago at Thermal.

Their argument after the race went viral

DeFrancesco wasn’t going to take the blame without voicing his opinion to the Team Penske driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the two drivers are pitted next to each other this weekend for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

"I figured we were going to be close," McLaughlin said. "I went and saw the 30 car crew [of DeFrancesco] yesterday. They're putting their pit [area] together. I said, ‘Boys, at least I know my neighbors, but at least I hope I’m not yelling and screaming here on Sunday.'"

DeFrancesco said his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team works hard and has a fight in them.

"It's the heat of the moment, right? And it was after a tough day and very disappointing after the pace that we had," DeFrancesco said. "This is my life. These guys, especially RLL, ... we fight every weekend going out.

"So I was passionate about it. Scott and I spoke, we've cleared the air, we've moved on and we're looking forward to the rest of the season, and this weekend in Long Beach."

McLaughlin also wanted to move on quickly.

"I don't need to have a beef with Dev," McLaughlin said. "I don't have beef with anyone. But I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I thought it was a bonehead move, and that's just how it is.

"But sometimes people like that [or] people hate that if you're up front about it. Dev, full credit [to him] that we've got on with it, and there's no hard feelings."

DeFrancesco’s fiery demeanor might have surprised some, but it did not surprise Graham Rahal, the veteran leader and driver of the team.

"I see it every day. That dude is a fiery little guy," Rahal said. "Don’t mistake the size of [him for] the size of the heart. He’s an energetic dude. I certainly see both sides and that's what I told him because he reached out to me.

"There wasn't a lot of room given to him, that's for sure. He obviously came in a little hot, but also the guys at the front were getting ready to go so everybody in the back is feeling the rush that you've got to go. You've got to catch up to the pack or you're going to miss the green flag."

McLauhglin, a three-time Australian Supercar champion, said it was good for the sport to see that emotion.

"That’s what I like about INDYCAR racing or American motorsports. You shouldn't shy away from showing your displeasure, and that's a good feeling," McLaughlin said.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

How to watch INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes