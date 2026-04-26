Katherine Legge Enters Indy 500, Brings Field To 33

A.J. Foyt Racing announced that it will field a third Indianapolis 500 entry with HMD Motorsports for Katherine Legge.

The entry makes it official that there will be 33 drivers entered for the Indianapolis 500, meaning the race will have a full field. Barring an unexpected late entry — there is an open test for all Indy 500 drivers on Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis — all drivers entered will make the field.

The 33 drivers for the Indianapolis 500 will consist of the 25 full-time drivers, plus eight drivers whose current plans consist of only the 500.

Five organizations will add another car for the Indy 500: Foyt (Legge), Arrow McLaren (Ryan Hunter-Reay), Meyer Shank Racing (Helio Castroneves), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Takuma Sato) and Ed Carpenter Racing (Ed Carpenter).

Jack Harvey and Conor Daly will compete for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, while Jacob Abel will drive for Abel Motorsports.

All 33 cars are excepted to be at the test this week, a preview of what's to come in May.

Katherine Legge noted that being back at the Indy 500 "feels like Christmas."

While the final day of Indy 500 qualifying on May 17 won't have the drama of bumping a driver from the 33-car field, it would have been viewed as a blow to INDYCAR if there were not 33 teams.

That didn't seem like it would be a problem — that was until Andretti Global couldn't field a car for Colton Herta. His Formula 2 schedule was originally clear for him to do the Indy 500. Then there were cancellations of two races because of the conflicts in the Middle East. That resulted in Formula 2 adding a race for Indy 500 weekend when Formula 1 visits Montreal.

That left a Honda engine package available but it won't be used, as Chevrolet has been able to fill the field with Legge.

The 45-year-old Legge will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet in making her fifth Indy 500 start. The car will be sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics.

"It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the 500," Legge said in a news release. "Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes — not just to compete here but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place.

"I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event."

Legge has a diverse racing resume, that included competing in some NASCAR Cup events last year.

"Katherine has earned this opportunity, and we’re committed to giving her a strong, competitive platform," Foyt said.