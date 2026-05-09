INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix Results: Christian Lundgaard Earns Second Career Win

Saturday produced a new 2026 winner during the INDYCAR season at the Sonsio Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Winner Is…

Christian Lundgaard, who had just one prior INDYCAR victory, doubled that total by taking the checkered flag. "I really didn't expect this today, but I hoped for it," Lundgaard said in his postrace interview. "This was a long wait for this win."

Reigning INDYCAR champion and current series leader Alex Palou, who had won three of the first five races this season, finished in fifth place after starting on the pole.

How The Race Was Won

Lundgaard had his sights on overtaking leader David Malukas, picking precisely the right moment to execute a pass with 18 laps remaining. It turned out to be a lead the No. 7 Arrow McLaren driver wouldn't relinquish.

One Big Moment

It took less than one turn for the fireworks to be on display as a multi-car crash on Lap 1 quickly shook up the field.

Top-10 Results

1. Christian Lundgaard

2. David Malukas

3. Graham Rahal

4. Josef Newgarden

5. Alex Palou

6. Scott Dixon

7. Louis Foster

8. Dennis Hauger

9. Kyle Kirkwood

10. Nolan Siegel

What's Next?

Saturday marked the first of two races in Indianapolis in the month of May. The next one is the big one as the drivers hit the track for the 110th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 24 (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX). Here's everything to know heading into the historic event.