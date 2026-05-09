NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix Results: Christian Lundgaard Earns Second Career Win
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix Results: Christian Lundgaard Earns Second Career Win

Updated May. 9, 2026 7:09 p.m. ET

Saturday produced a new 2026 winner during the INDYCAR season at the Sonsio Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Winner Is…

Christian Lundgaard, who had just one prior INDYCAR victory, doubled that total by taking the checkered flag. "I really didn't expect this today, but I hoped for it," Lundgaard said in his postrace interview. "This was a long wait for this win." 

Reigning INDYCAR champion and current series leader Alex Palou, who had won three of the first five races this season, finished in fifth place after starting on the pole.

How The Race Was Won

Lundgaard had his sights on overtaking leader David Malukas, picking precisely the right moment to execute a pass with 18 laps remaining. It turned out to be a lead the No. 7 Arrow McLaren driver wouldn't relinquish.  

One Big Moment

It took less than one turn for the fireworks to be on display as a multi-car crash on Lap 1 quickly shook up the field.

Top-10 Results

1. Christian Lundgaard
2. David Malukas
3. Graham Rahal
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Alex Palou
6. Scott Dixon
7. Louis Foster
8. Dennis Hauger
9. Kyle Kirkwood 
10. Nolan Siegel

What's Next?

Saturday marked the first of two races in Indianapolis in the month of May. The next one is the big one as the drivers hit the track for the 110th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 24 (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX). Here's everything to know heading into the historic event.

share
Get more from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why INDYCAR Drivers Don't Sleep On The Indy GP — And You Shouldn't Either

Why INDYCAR Drivers Don't Sleep On The Indy GP — And You Shouldn't Either

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes