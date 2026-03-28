INDYCAR Race At Barber the Vision of Dairy Farmer who Loved Motorsports

Barber Motorsports Park (Leeds, Ala.) — George Barber Jr. took over the family dairy business and expanded into ice cream stores and then properties such as warehouses and office buildings.

And boy did he love motorsports, racing himself and collecting cars ... and then motorcycles. Lots and lots of motorcycles.

He thought big. The Barber Motorsports Park and the museum on the property are not just his vision but also that of his mind. It includes incredibly eclectic statues and artwork with a good deal of quirks, from a big spider statue to monkey (named George) hanging on to the top of the scoring pylon to a hanging mannequin from a bridge (named Georgina).

His legacy lives on through the 830-acre property. George Barber died at age 85 in February, and that legacy includes the anchor event of an INDYCAR race. Barber’s passion didn’t just bring INDYCAR to the track, he used that as fuel to make improvements to the facility to have a major automobile event that fans and competitors praise.

This is the 16th INDYCAR race at Barber’s pride and joy. Scott Dixon has known Barber since they first started racing there.

"Obviously, he was huge for our sport, and what he's done for that community — a big loss, but a hell of a person for what he did for motor racing, but also not just motor racing," Dixon told me and other reporters earlier this month. "It was sad to see him go, but what he's done and his legacy that will live on forever is pretty astounding."

The veterans in the series knew Barber and his passion. He sold the dairies in 1998 and then went to work on the motorsports mecca. Most of the cars this weekend have an apt tribute to the man known for his dignity and his humility – simply his initials on a black background.

"I really liked George," Will Power told me and other reporters. "He did a lot for INDYCAR, the way he presented that track, that museum, When you drove into that track, it was the nicest venue that we went to.

"He loved INDYCAR. He was always a great guy, very open to any suggestions. I was sad to hear of his passing."

Barber Motorsports Park features an eclectic vibe, including a giant spider statue.

The museum (which has the biggest collection of motorcycles in the world as well as a stout collection of Lotus cars) operates as a non-profit, and the facility is set to continue to operate after his death.

"You can see when you drive in for the first time, or every time, at this facility that it's insane — the amount of love and work and money that him and his team has put in," three-time defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou told me and other reporters Friday.

"It's sad that he's not here. I'm just hoping that we can keep these places as he wants, and that we can keep on delivering great races."