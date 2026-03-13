FOX Sports' Real-Time INDYCAR Docuseries 'All In' Premiere: Alex Palou Drives Episode 1

Rejoice, sports fans. And brace yourselves for an intense and in-depth look at 2026 INDYCAR racing with "All In," a new docuseries from FOX Sports, INDYCAR and Shadow Lion.

"There’s a lot of sports where you’re putting your body on the line," INDYCAR on FOX broadcaster James Hinchfliffe says in the debut episode. "There’s very few sports where you’re staring death in the face."

But that's motorsports and INDYCAR racing at 200-plus miles per hour.

"All In," the behind-the-scenes personality-driven series, premiered Thursday on the IndyCarOnFOX YouTube channel, the FOX Sports site, the FOX Sports app and FOX One, along with @IndyCar and @IndyCarOnFOX social channels.

And the first episode, appropriately, focuses on four-time INDYCAR champ Alex Palou, titled: "The Champ Is Here."

"We’re aiming to repeat what we did last year," Palou says in Episode 1 about his dominant 2025 season, which included eight victories, including the 2025 Indianapolis 500, on his way to his fourth INDYCAR title (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025). "I think the target is on our backs. That doesn’t add any pressure, but I know I want to win."

Shot during the 2026 INDYCAR season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this month, Palou takes viewers inside both his personal journey to becoming a race car driver and his team's efforts to win the opener.

Palou and his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team opened the season with a bang, taking the checkered flag at St. Pete and setting the tone for the season. He's still the driver to beat, and when his team members and competitors were asked to describe him in one word, the answers included: "Precise, dominant, passionate."

"I never thought that I would be a professional race car driver," Palou says in "All In."

"I come from a family that was not in motorsport before. I would go to races thinking that it could be my last one. … For me to be here today, I just feel so, so lucky. That’s what motivates me."

Featuring INDYCAR drivers and insiders — along with INDYCAR on FOX's Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell and Will Buxton — "All In" examines the biggest challenges, the pressure points and the high-speed competition of racing in the series.

"The field right now is as stacked as it’s ever been," Hinchcliffe says in Episode 1 of "All In."

"There’s a lot of cool storylines up and down the pit. We need Alex Palou to have a weakness, we need him to get in his own head, and I don't think it’s going to happen. It’s dangerous for everybody else."

Watch "All In" on IndyCarOnFOX YouTube channel, the FOX Sports site, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and @IndyCar and @IndyCarOnFOX social channels.